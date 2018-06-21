“What are text clippings?” Evans writes. “Text clippings are small chunks of text on your Mac. Easy to create, they are also easy to use: to add the text to anything you write in any application you just need to drag-&-drop the clipping to the document and the words in the clipping will be added to that document. The text can be long, short, or medium and it can contain HTML links.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use an always-open TextEdit document as a repository for frequently used text, but Text Clippings can accomplish much the same.
Note that, in creating text clippings, after you select a chunk of text in, for example, Safari, click and hold on it for a beat in order to grab it.