“Mac users have been able to create and use text clippings since the last century and Mac OS 9, but the feature remains relatively underexploited – despite being such a great way to boost productivity,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“What are text clippings?” Evans writes. “Text clippings are small chunks of text on your Mac. Easy to create, they are also easy to use: to add the text to anything you write in any application you just need to drag-&-drop the clipping to the document and the words in the clipping will be added to that document. The text can be long, short, or medium and it can contain HTML links.”

