“Apple supplier TSMC will reportedly invest a massive $25 billion in 5 nanometer node technology in its quest to fabricate next-generation chips which could help power iOS devices,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“No timeframe was announced for the investment,” Dormehl reports. “Since the company is supposedly currently fabricating 7nm chips for the 2018 iPhone, this will hopefully help TSMC hold onto its status as Apple’s A-series chipmaker for at least a while longer.”

Dormehl reports, “TSMC has been the exclusive producer of Apple’s A-series chips since the A9-series days.”

