“Included in today’s update is a push towards educational content for the classroom with in-app Artist Lessons now available for free in 150+ countries,” Kahn reports. “Previously the content was available for $4.99 as in-app purchases in just 20 countries.”
“The update also includes new traditional Chinese and Japanese instruments including the Guzheng, Koto, and Taiko drums alongside five new Vintage Mellotron patches,” Kahn reports. “In addition, new in 10.3 are two new Drummers in Roots and Jazz styles, 1,000 new electronic and urban loops, and a number of new sound effects.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good deal!