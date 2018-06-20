“Kristen Wiig has departed Apple’s adaptation of Curtis Sittenfield’s upcoming collection of short stories, ‘You Think It, I’ll Say It,'” Erin Nyren reports for Variety.

“An Apple Worldwide Video spokeswoman confirmed the exit is a result of conflicts with Wiig’s shooting schedule for ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ in which she plays the villain Cheetah,” Nyren reports. “The 10-episode straight to series order marked Apple’s first scripted comedy order. The role would have been Wiig’s first return to television since her 2005-2012 stint on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Sources say Apple is still eager to develop the series and that producers are regrouping.”

Nyren reports, “Colleen McGuinness is the series creator and showrunner. She will executive produce alongside Wiig, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter…”

