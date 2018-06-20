“Apple Inc. said it is forming a partnership with Sesame Workshop to create children’s programming for its planned subscription video service,” Joe Flint reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“The pact is the latest in a slew of deals Apple has struck in recent months for content including an agreement last week for Oprah Winfrey to create programming for the as-yet unnamed video service,” Flint reports. “Under the terms of the contract, Apple has ordered multiple series from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational platform best known for the long-running show ‘Sesame Street.’ Shows will be live-action, animated as well as one featuring puppets, according to a person close to Apple.”

“‘Sesame Street’ isn’t part of the agreement,” Flint reports. “The Sesame agreement indicates that Apple’s service will be broad-based.”

Read more in the full article here.