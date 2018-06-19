“Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person in the world, is richer than he has ever been before. Since June 1, the tech titan’s net worth has grown over $5 billion and now totals $141.9 billion, according to the Forbes World’s Billionaires list,” Zameena Mejia reports for CNBC. “That makes Bezos worth roughly $49 billion more than Bill Gates and about $60 billion more than Warren Buffett.”

“Earlier this year, Bezos officially became the richest person in the world and also helped make Amazon the second most valuable company in the world, behind Apple. And his success can arguably be traced back to a risk he took when he was 30 years old,” Mejia reports. “It was while serving as a vice president at the hedge fund D. E. Shaw in the 1990s that Bezos came up with the idea to sell books over the Internet. Doing so, though, would mean taking a significant risk and perhaps sacrificing his stable job.”

“At the 2017 Summit LA conference, Bezos recalled that, when he told his boss about his Internet bookstore idea, his boss said, ‘I think this is a good idea, but I think this would be an even better idea for somebody that didn’t already have a good job,'” Mejia reports. “That’s when Bezos considered what his 80-year-old self would say if he didn’t seize this opportunity.”

