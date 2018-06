“Apple boss Tim Cook was in Cork today where he opened an expansion to the company’s campus in Hollyhill and addressed staff,” Alan Healy reports for Evening Echo. “His visit to Cork is part of a trip to Apple’s operations in Europe.”

“Apple has been based in Cork for over 35 years and now directly employs 6,000 people here,” Healy reports. “The company’s Irish team has doubled in size over the last five years and includes over 80 different nationalities.”

Healy reports, “Since 2012, Apple has invested nearly €220 million to develop their Hollyhill campus and have just expanded again with a new building that provides space for 1,400 employees.”

Read more in the full article here.