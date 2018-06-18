“The new buttons could be part of the new Apple Watch the company will announce this fall, or, if not, will be included in the 2019 Watch, the source said,” Sullivan reports. “Solid-state buttons will make the Watch more water resistant because the opening needed for a physical button is eliminated. The solid-state controls also take up less space in the design, freeing up room for a bigger battery, the source said.”
“Apple has also been working on using the top of the buttons as sensors to gather health-related data such as heart rhythms,” Sullivan reports. “Longer-term, Apple’s industrial design group has been working toward a future Watch that has no buttons at all. Rather, specific areas on the side of the device would respond to finger touches.”
MacDailyNews Take: Beside the moves from the mechanical iOS device Home Button to a solid state button area ad similar for MacBook trackpads, this reminds us of the progression from the first iPod with its mechanical wheel that users actually spun with their fingers ringed with four physical buttons to the capacitive Touch Wheel and, finally, to the iPod’s capacitive Click Wheel.