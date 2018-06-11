“Apple’s watchOS 5 plays to the strengths of Apple Watch and opens up some new and interesting ways to develop for and make use of the device,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple Watch is becoming a viable alternative to an iPhone,” Evans writes. “watchOS 5 builds on the built-in SIM the company put inside the device last year with a series of enhancements: The most immediately useful improvement for most of us will be the ability to connect to a Wi-Fi network straight from the Apple Watch. Walkie-talkie lets you contact friends and family just by pushing a button on your device, once you set them up. This works over Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and it can connect people worldwide. You can answer FaceTime and Group FaceTime calls as audio calls on your watch.”

Evans writes, “In combination with the device’s existing ability to dictate notes and messages, and the new addition of support for looking at websites (see below), Apple Watch has become a powerful communications tool in its own right.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Beyond WebKit support and Walkie-Talkie, we can’t wait for Grouped and Dynamic Notifications to arrive in watchOS 5! SEE ALSO:

How Apple Watch’s new ‘Walkie-Talkie’ feature works – June 5, 2018

watchOS 5 adds powerful activity and communications features to Apple Watch – June 4, 2018

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]