“Here’s a sentence I didn’t think I’d write: my favorite new Apple Watch feature is one that turns the wearable into a (slightly higher tech) walkie-talkie,” Karissa Bell writes for Mashable.

“The feature, which won’t launch until later this year, works pretty much the way it sounds: it lets two Apple Watch owners send real-time ‘watch-to-watch’ audio messages with just one tap of the wrist,” Bell writes. “But Apple’s Walkie-Talkie is actually a bit different than the walkie-talkie features that used to be popular on flip phones.”

“Behind the scenes, it’s all powered by FaceTime Audio, which allows the messages to come through pretty much instantly. It also means that you’re not limited on length — the message can be as long or as short as you want (at least in the current prototype version of Walkie-Talkie),” Bell writes. “It’s not hard to imagine all kinds of handy use cases for the feature, which feels much less awkward and cringey than trying to make an actual phone call from your wrist… it’s actually kind of fun. And it might actually make sense to have on your watch. ”



