“New developer guidelines released during WWDC set new rules for cryptocurrency apps distributed through both the iOS and Mac App Stores,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider.

“Apple has added new language to its App Store review guidelines related to cryptocurrency,” Silver reports. “Under the Hardware Compatibility section, Apple now states that ‘apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes, such as cryptocurrency mining.'”

Silver reports, “Cryptocurrency has interfaced with the App Store in various ways for most of the histories of both. AppleInsider talked about cryptocurrency and the Coinbase app in January.”

