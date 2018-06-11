“Apple has added new language to its App Store review guidelines related to cryptocurrency,” Silver reports. “Under the Hardware Compatibility section, Apple now states that ‘apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes, such as cryptocurrency mining.'”
Silver reports, “Cryptocurrency has interfaced with the App Store in various ways for most of the histories of both. AppleInsider talked about cryptocurrency and the Coinbase app in January.”
MacDailyNews Take: Makes sense as the alternative is a slippery slope, including “free” apps containing crypto miners.
