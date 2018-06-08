“Along with a new way to manage notifications from the lock screen, the detailed app pages in Notification section has been redesigned as well,” Pathak writes. “You’ll now see three options for how a notification shows up: Lock Screen, Notification Center and Banners. Apple has changed the Cover Sheet idea and has gone back to Notification Center.”
“You can also define how iOS 12 groups notification from the app. Tap on Notification Grouping and you’ll see three options: Automatic, By App and Off,” Pathak writes. “If you choose Automatic, the grouping will be done based on context, thread or just timing. For example, notifications from different threads in WhatsApp would be grouped differently. But if you want to go back to the good old days of grouped notifications, you can face it by choosing the By App option (might be a good idea to do that for communication and social apps).”
Nineteen more iOS 12 Settings discussed with screenshots in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iOS 12 offer’s massive improvements to Notifications over previous iOS versions, including:
• Grouped notifications: Message threads and notification topics are grouped together, so it’s easier to see what’s important with just a glance at your iPhone or iPad.
• Instant Tuning: Control your notification settings the moment you receive an alert, without having to leave what you’re doing.
• Deliver quietly: Within Instant Tuning, you can choose to have notifications delivered silently to Notification Center by default so you’re not interrupted by alerts.
• Siri notification suggestions: Get suggestions based on how you interact with your notifications, such as which app notifications to deliver prominently and which ones to send to Notification Center.
• Critical alerts: A new type of opt-in alert for important information, like reports from a healthcare provider, which you’ll receive even during Do Not Disturb.