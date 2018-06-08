“Almost every cool new iOS feature comes with a settings component that you can tweak and iOS 12 is no exception,” Khamosh Pathak writes for iPhone Hacks. “In fact, there are new big banner features like Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time, Do Not Disturb During Bedtime that works solely from the Settings app.”

“Along with a new way to manage notifications from the lock screen, the detailed app pages in Notification section has been redesigned as well,” Pathak writes. “You’ll now see three options for how a notification shows up: Lock Screen, Notification Center and Banners. Apple has changed the Cover Sheet idea and has gone back to Notification Center.”

“You can also define how iOS 12 groups notification from the app. Tap on Notification Grouping and you’ll see three options: Automatic, By App and Off,” Pathak writes. “If you choose Automatic, the grouping will be done based on context, thread or just timing. For example, notifications from different threads in WhatsApp would be grouped differently. But if you want to go back to the good old days of grouped notifications, you can face it by choosing the By App option (might be a good idea to do that for communication and social apps).”

