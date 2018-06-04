“At Apple Inc.’s annual conference for developers Monday, executives face the task of not only wowing the audience with new features but also shoring up confidence that Apple can deliver quality software,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple’s expected emphasis on quality follows a year in which the company’s software captured headlines for the wrong reasons.”

“Since September, Apple has issued 14 software updates for its mobile operating system, known as iOS, and fixed 67 software flaws—a 46% increase from the 46 bugs addressed in the same period a year earlier, according to a tabulation of Apple’s software-update notes, which offer a publicly-available snapshot of software issues,” Mickle reports. “The recent uptick in software flaws reflects the challenge Apple’s engineering team has faced in recent years designing a system that works across a growing array of devices, former employees and analysts said.”

“The battle with the bugs could jeopardize Apple’s reputation for delivering products that ‘just work,’ said Michael Covington, vice president of product at Wandera, a mobile security firm supporting companies such as Deloitte & Touche LLP,” Mickle reports. “It could lead people to ‘question why they are paying $1,200 for a device that is no longer polished,’ he said.”

“The company this year tabled some planned features it had hoped to introduce Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference in an effort to improve quality, people familiar with the decision said, setting the stage for an event this week that will emphasize software performance,” Mickle reports. “Apple has compounded those challenges since 2012 by releasing both iOS and Mac software updates annually. Previously, the company updated Mac software about every other year, giving the engineering team more time to fix bugs and develop new features, the people said.”

