“Back in January 2018, Bang & Olufsen announced that Apple AirPlay 2, Apple’s next generation wireless multi-room audio system, will be integrated into 10 Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY multiroom speakers,” Mark Sparrow reports for Forbes.

“Petros Belimpasakis, Director and Head of Sound Category and Platform in Bang & Olufsen said: ‘AirPlay 2 is a seamless way to enjoy music from your favourite Apple device and is a natural extension of how people live with music. We are proud to be among the first companies to bring forward the experience of multiroom control in your Apple device and to deliver on the promise that our multiroom speakers connect with all streaming technologies,'” Sparrow reports. “With AirPlay 2, Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY speakers also work alongside Apple’s HomePod, so B&O users can use Siri to play music around the house.”

Sparrow reports, “AirPlay 2 will be available on both new and older Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY speakers as an over-the-air update during August and September 2018.”

