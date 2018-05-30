“Apple has planted a new outpost in Santa Clara, leasing a four-decade-old industrial building where the tech titan has launched a wide-ranging renovation, public records show,” George Avalos reports for The Mercury News.

“Cupertino-based Apple leased a 62,000-square-foot building near the corner of Bowers and Walsh avenues in Santa Clara, according to an official filing by the property owner with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office,” Avalos reports.

“In the most recent lease in Santa Clara of the building at 2845 Bowers and 2855 Bowers, it wasn’t clear when Apple might be moving in,” Avalos reports. “But a check in the building this month showed that extensive construction was underway inside the offices.”

