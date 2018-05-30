“In a new study published in the journal Annals of Oncology, a team of scientists asked trained dermatologists to face off against a neural network to see which one provided accurate diagnoses more often,” Wehner reports. “Spoiler: The humans didn’t win.”
“The numbers are quite stunning: 87 percent of melanomas were accurately diagnosed by the human doctors the first time around, and that number improved to 89 percent during the second round of examination,” Wehner reports. “The AI, on the other hand, nailed 95 percent of malignant growths.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is great news! Of course, AI is just another valuable tool for doctors to utilize. As Wehner also reports, “while the average of the doctors’ scores did fall below that of the AI, roughly 22% of the human doctors actually outperformed the AI in certain instances.”
AI’s good showing is hardly surprising as over four years ago, it was reported that the DermoScreen app for iPhone was found to be quite accurate.
