“Modern medicine pushes forward thanks to the efforts of doctors and scientists who develop new tools, techniques, and methods for diagnosing and treating ailments, but what happens when the tools become smarter than the humans?” Mike Wehner reports for BGR. “A new algorithm for detecting skin cancers might provide the answer to that question, as it just demonstrated it can outperform human doctors in spotting malignant melanomas.”

“In a new study published in the journal Annals of Oncology, a team of scientists asked trained dermatologists to face off against a neural network to see which one provided accurate diagnoses more often,” Wehner reports. “Spoiler: The humans didn’t win.”

“The numbers are quite stunning: 87 percent of melanomas were accurately diagnosed by the human doctors the first time around, and that number improved to 89 percent during the second round of examination,” Wehner reports. “The AI, on the other hand, nailed 95 percent of malignant growths.”

Read more in the full article here.