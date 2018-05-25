“The iPad Pro 10.5-inch, the latest tablet model launched by Apple has just received a $100 discount at Best Buy ,” Cosmin Vasile reports for phoneArena.

“The Wi-Fi version of the iPad Pro 10.5-inch usually sells for $650, but Best Buy offers the slab for just $550,” Vasile reports. “If you’re looking for the Cellular model, the Verizon-branded iPad Pro 10.5-inch is on sale at Best Buy for $200 off, but you’ll have to commit to a two-year agreement.”

Vasile reports, “Best Buy is running these deals from now through Monday, or until stock runs out.”

