“The data download that users are able to request includes purchase and app usage history, calendars, reminders, photos, and documents stored in iCloud, Apple Music and Game Center statistics, marketing history, and AppleCare support history,” Hardwick reports.
“The data download option arrives before the GDPR deadline and is currently limited to Apple accounts registered in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland,” Hardwick reports, “but Apple says it will roll out the service worldwide ‘in the coming months.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s new “Data & Privacy” site is here: