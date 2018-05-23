“Apple has launched a new Data & Privacy website that includes an option for Apple users to download all the data associated with their Apple ID account that the company keeps on its servers,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The data download that users are able to request includes purchase and app usage history, calendars, reminders, photos, and documents stored in iCloud, Apple Music and Game Center statistics, marketing history, and AppleCare support history,” Hardwick reports.

“The data download option arrives before the GDPR deadline and is currently limited to Apple accounts registered in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland,” Hardwick reports, “but Apple says it will roll out the service worldwide ‘in the coming months.'”

