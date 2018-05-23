“The dueling analysts today are Macquarie Research’s Benjamin Schachter, a bull, who rates the stock at Outperform, with a $197 price target, and Instinet’s Jeffrey Kvaal, a bear, who rates Apple at Neutral, with a $175 price target,” Ray reports. “Both authors note the 31% jump in revenue, to $9.19 billion, was a surprise. They differ over whether it’s sustainable.”
MacDailyNews Take: When the bear predicts “a return to 25% growth in FY19” noting that “it may come sooner,” you know there are nothing but good times ahead!
As always, AAPL remains horribly undervalued.
