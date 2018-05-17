“If you’ve recently bought a new iPhone, then you might be looking on at the whole iPhone throttling debacle that Apple has found itself embroiled in and think that you’ve dodged a bullet,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet. “But the battery inside your new iPhone 8 or iPhone X might be worn out in under a couple of years.”

“In my opinion, two of the best features of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 are fast charging and wireless charging. They’ve essentially eliminated the low-grade anxiety that I’d feel when my battery was getting below 50 percent during the day,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “But the ability to easily recharge the iPhone masks a nagging feeling I’ve had about Apple’s latest crop of iPhones — that the battery life is far from good.”

“So the other day, on a whim, I decided to check out how many recharge cycles my iPhone had been through in the less than four months I’ve had it and I was horrified to discover that I was already at 82, and that this had increased to 91 by the point I’d owned it four months,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “If I’ve gone through 91 recharge cycles in four months, that means that I could easily hit the 455 recharge cycles after about 20 months of ownership, and since that’s not allowing for any battery wear, I’m realistically expecting that the battery inside my iPhone to hit the 500 cycles mark in about 18 months.”

