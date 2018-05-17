“In my opinion, two of the best features of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 are fast charging and wireless charging. They’ve essentially eliminated the low-grade anxiety that I’d feel when my battery was getting below 50 percent during the day,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “But the ability to easily recharge the iPhone masks a nagging feeling I’ve had about Apple’s latest crop of iPhones — that the battery life is far from good.”
“So the other day, on a whim, I decided to check out how many recharge cycles my iPhone had been through in the less than four months I’ve had it and I was horrified to discover that I was already at 82, and that this had increased to 91 by the point I’d owned it four months,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “If I’ve gone through 91 recharge cycles in four months, that means that I could easily hit the 455 recharge cycles after about 20 months of ownership, and since that’s not allowing for any battery wear, I’m realistically expecting that the battery inside my iPhone to hit the 500 cycles mark in about 18 months.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Get yourself an Apple Watch. You’ll use your iPhone far less and have plenty of battery life and then some left over each day.
Beyond that, if you’re not an annual iPhone upgrader, you might want to plan for a battery replacement (or, again, apply that cost toward an Apple Watch).
BTW, our iPhone X units, activated on Day One, average 55 battery cycles today (according to coconutBattery, which Kingsley-Hughes also used to measure his iPhone battery) – that’s after over 8 months of daily use – so Kingsley-Hughes is either in dire need of (1) an Apple Watch and/or (2) help in dealing with his iPhone addiction.