“Google made headlines by demonstrating an AI-powered voice assistant that made haircut and restaurant reservations, without betraying that it isn’t human,” Dan Primack reports for Axios. “But we have questions about the demos, which purported to be recordings of calls with real businesses.”

“Google told both developers and investors that it has created something remarkable, thus increasing its profile and value,” Primack reports. “When questioned further, however, it will not provide basic evidence to back up its boasts.”

Here’s the demo, as presented at Google’s developer conference by CEO Sundar Pichai:



“When you call a business, the person picking up the phone almost always identifies the business itself (and sometimes gives their own name as well). But that didn’t happen when the Google assistant called these ‘real’ businesses,” Primack reports. “Axios asked Google for the name of the hair salon or restaurant, in order to verify both that the businesses exist and that the calls were not pre-planned. We also said that we’d guarantee, in writing, not to publicly identify either establishment (so as to prevent them from receiving unwanted attention). A longtime Google spokeswoman declined to provide either name.”

