“Google is making it easier to see the search, browsing and YouTube viewing history it keeps on you, to delete any items you don’t want included, and to stop the company from logging your activity in future,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “It’s doing this to comply with new European privacy regulations, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).”

You can now choose to switch off data-logging for the following categories:

• Web & app activity

• Location history

• Device information

• Voice & audio activity

• YouTube search history

• YouTube watch history

Lovejoy reports, “Google has also rewritten its privacy policy in plain English, another legal requirement for GDPR compliance.”

