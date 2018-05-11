You can now choose to switch off data-logging for the following categories:
• Web & app activity
• Location history
• Device information
• Voice & audio activity
• YouTube search history
• YouTube watch history
Lovejoy reports, “Google has also rewritten its privacy policy in plain English, another legal requirement for GDPR compliance.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Delete, block, and, regardless of these changes, use Duck Duck Go as much as possible!
For more info, see Google’s “Our preparations for Europe’s new data protection law” post on the company’s official blog here.