“Google has a new version of Android coming to your phone with features that will make it act more like an iPhone X,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“Right now, most Android phones have three software buttons on the bottom of the screen,” Haselton reports. “One returns users to the previous screen, one takes you right back to the home screen and a third brings up a menu”

Haselton reports, “That’s going to change. Android P removes two of the buttons — the back and the menu button — so that you can use gestures and a single home button to interact with Android.”

MacDailyNews Take: Took ’em long enough. Android. Never do with one button that which you can do with four.™ – MacDailyNews, August 24, 2010

“It took some getting used to on the iPhone X but after six months I find it much more seamless to use than Apple’s other iPhones with a home button,” Haselton reports. “Android users who rely on the current layout might also need to adjust, but it works really well and makes it much quicker to switch apps and move around the phone’s user interface.”

Read more in the full article here.