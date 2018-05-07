“Apple has updated its service policy for a limited number of iPhone X units that may be experiencing issues with Face ID,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers are now authorized to perform a whole unit replacement for iPhone X units with Face ID issues, instead of a display repair, according to an internal document obtained by MacRumors,” Rossignol reports. “There appears to be some kind of link between failure of the iPhone X’s rear camera and front TrueDepth system, although it’s not entirely clear. ”

“Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have been advised to first run diagnostics on the iPhone X’s rear camera and potentially repair that system if necessary to see if that resolves the problem,” Rossignol reports. “If the issues persist, then a whole unit replacement is now permitted, the document states.”

