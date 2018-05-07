“Apple Watch owners are being emailed and invited to sign up for the Apple Heart Study, which it announced in partnership with Stanford Medicine in November 2017.,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The company is sending out email invitations recruiting new members, a change from the relatively passive approach the company has used so far,” Fingas reports. “Participants must download the Apple Heart Study iPhone app to sign up, which will also install a watchOS companion.”

“Once a person is accepted into the study, the app monitors heart rate and rhythm. Should an irregular rhythm be detected, the app will trigger a notification, and arrange a free video chat with medical professionals,” Fingas reports “Study participants must be U.S. residents aged 22 or older, and wearing an Apple Watch Series 1, 2, or 3 with watchOS 4.x or later. The original 2015 Watch — the “Series 0″ — is incompatible.”

