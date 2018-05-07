“The company is sending out email invitations recruiting new members, a change from the relatively passive approach the company has used so far,” Fingas reports. “Participants must download the Apple Heart Study iPhone app to sign up, which will also install a watchOS companion.”
“Once a person is accepted into the study, the app monitors heart rate and rhythm. Should an irregular rhythm be detected, the app will trigger a notification, and arrange a free video chat with medical professionals,” Fingas reports “Study participants must be U.S. residents aged 22 or older, and wearing an Apple Watch Series 1, 2, or 3 with watchOS 4.x or later. The original 2015 Watch — the “Series 0″ — is incompatible.”
MacDailyNews Take: Via our Apple Watches, we’re contributing our data to the Apple Heart Study!
Note: In case you can’t find it in your Apple Watch app, the app to install on your Apple Watch is called “Heart Study,” even though the iPhone app says to install “Apple Heart Study.” Another inconsistency to clean up, Apple.
And, BTW, this is the sort of half-assed shit that Steve Jobs would catch because he’d TRY the sequence before releasing the app and see that it says “Install Apple Heart Study via your iPhone’s Apple Watch app,” then go to the Apple Watch app, look under “Apple…” and not see it (because “Heart Study” starts with an “H”). Yes, this is “minor,” but it’s also the very essence between “it just works” and “it just doesn’t” without the user making an inference, hunting further down the alphabetical list for it under a different name than Apple said it would be. Some users will just give up and not install it at all which neatly negates Apple’s push to have people install it. One missing word makes all the difference between perfectly seamless and not as seamless as it should be to earn the Apple logo. Jobs would hand it back and say, “It says to install ‘Apple Heart Study,’ but it’s not there. It’s just called ‘Heart Study’ in the list. Fix it.” (He’d likely omit the helpful “It’s just called ‘Heart Study’ in the list” note and let them figure it out themselves.)
This is a perfect example of what we mean by post-Steve Jobs’ Apple and Tim Cook’s Apple. And there are a bunch of these little inconsistencies littered throughout the iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS experiences now. Death by a thousand little niggles. This is the sort of inconsistency and unnecessary imperfection would vex Jobs so. When it’s all thought out, tested thoroughly, and works for the user exactly as described, that’s where the magic lies. When it’s not, it’s Microsoftian.
If you’re going to put the Apple logo on it, ATTENTION TO DETAIL – EVERY DETAIL – IS REQUIRED!