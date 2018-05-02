“When it comes to wirelessly streaming audio from a phone, tablet, PC, or Mac, people generally rely on one of two technologies: Bluetooth or AirPlay,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “If you’re trying to make a decision between Bluetooth or AirPlay speakers, there are some things you should be aware of, as both methods have their own pros and cons.”

“The biggest point in favor of Bluetooth is compatibility. Every modern consumer device from feature phones to high-end laptops comes with Bluetooth support built in. It’s a standard controlled by a board rather than a single company. And because it’s universal, as long as your phone/tablet/computer and your speaker have Bluetooth, you don’t require any additional hardware, allowing you to broadcast directly from your device to the speaker,” Keller writes. “While peer-to-peer AirPlay, which works similarly, does exist, it’s not common and a wireless network is often required in order to use AirPlay.”

“If you live in an Apple-centric home, filled mostly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, then you might want to heavily consider AirPlay,” Keller writes. “First, AirPlay offers excellent sound quality, and… there’s pairing, or rather, the lack thereof. It’s true that you’ll usually have to set up an AirPlay speaker with your home wireless network, but once you do, that’s it. You don’t have to pair it with any devices.”

