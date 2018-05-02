“The biggest point in favor of Bluetooth is compatibility. Every modern consumer device from feature phones to high-end laptops comes with Bluetooth support built in. It’s a standard controlled by a board rather than a single company. And because it’s universal, as long as your phone/tablet/computer and your speaker have Bluetooth, you don’t require any additional hardware, allowing you to broadcast directly from your device to the speaker,” Keller writes. “While peer-to-peer AirPlay, which works similarly, does exist, it’s not common and a wireless network is often required in order to use AirPlay.”
“If you live in an Apple-centric home, filled mostly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, then you might want to heavily consider AirPlay,” Keller writes. “First, AirPlay offers excellent sound quality, and… there’s pairing, or rather, the lack thereof. It’s true that you’ll usually have to set up an AirPlay speaker with your home wireless network, but once you do, that’s it. You don’t have to pair it with any devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be all HomePod inside most places (or will be once stereo paring and multi-room audio appear with AirPlay 2) and Bluetooth outdoors with rechargeable speakers that are at home on the beach, while camping, etc.