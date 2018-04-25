“Macs are not immune to malware, but they are pretty well-protected. By default, macOS won’t allow unrecognized apps to be installed, and it needs the user to agree to override this,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Even when they are installed, sandboxing limits the damage that can be done, which is why most Mac malware is actually adware – annoying but not damaging.”

“A common way for attackers to get malware onto a Mac is to disguise it as something else, to trick technically naive users into installing it,” Lovejoy reports. “Fake installers for Adobe Flash Player are particularly favored, and Malwarebytes has found a variant that’s nastier than usual.”

“A new version of Crossrider adware has a new trick to protect itself from removal, as the company’s blog explains,” Lovejoy reports. “The malware changes the homepage in both Safari and Chrome, and doesn’t allow you to change it back again.”

