“A common way for attackers to get malware onto a Mac is to disguise it as something else, to trick technically naive users into installing it,” Lovejoy reports. “Fake installers for Adobe Flash Player are particularly favored, and Malwarebytes has found a variant that’s nastier than usual.”
“A new version of Crossrider adware has a new trick to protect itself from removal, as the company’s blog explains,” Lovejoy reports. “The malware changes the homepage in both Safari and Chrome, and doesn’t allow you to change it back again.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, avoid fake Adobe Flash Player installers and, if you’ve installed this one by mistake, follow Malwarebytes‘ simple instructions to remove it.