“In early May 2017, security researchers discovered that malware known by the names Snake, Turla, and Uroburos was ported from Windows to Mac,” Erwin reports. “The Mac version of the malware was found inside a compromised Abode Flash Player installer or embedded in compromised torrent files posing as legitimate software.
Erwin writes, “This offers a fresh reminder that you should steer clear of BitTorrent as these sites are a malware cesspool.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: XProtect to the rescue… belatedly!
