“The world’s last Apple Watch store will soon be no more,” Lulu Chang reports for Digital Trends. “On May 13, the only remaining Apple store completely dedicated to the sale of Apple’s wearable will be closing its doors, as per signage recently spotted at the Isetan department store in Shinjuku, Tokyo.”

“The closing doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise — the store was only ever a pop-up, and earlier this month, Apple opened a full-fledged store in Shinjuku as well,” Chang reports. “As a result, it seems reasonable that the iEmpire decided to shutter the pop-up, previously located just across the street from the new store in the fancy Isetan department store.”

“The pop-up has been in existence for an impressive three years, ever since the original Apple Watch made its debut in 2015. There were only ever three such pop-up stores in the world,” Chang reports. “The other two were previously located in Galeries Lafayette in Paris and Selfridges in London, and both closed their doors early in 2017. All three stores were located in department stores that carried other luxury watch brands.”

