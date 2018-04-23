“The closing doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise — the store was only ever a pop-up, and earlier this month, Apple opened a full-fledged store in Shinjuku as well,” Chang reports. “As a result, it seems reasonable that the iEmpire decided to shutter the pop-up, previously located just across the street from the new store in the fancy Isetan department store.”
“The pop-up has been in existence for an impressive three years, ever since the original Apple Watch made its debut in 2015. There were only ever three such pop-up stores in the world,” Chang reports. “The other two were previously located in Galeries Lafayette in Paris and Selfridges in London, and both closed their doors early in 2017. All three stores were located in department stores that carried other luxury watch brands.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The only somewhat surprise is that the pop-up stayed open as long as it did. Surely the early April opening of Apple Shinjuku in Tokyo contributed to its longevity.
SEE ALSO:
Shopping for an Apple Watch in Tokyo, Paris, and London – April 10, 2015
Apple Watch shops set to open on April 10 in London, Paris and Tokyo – March 27, 2015
Apple to open Apple Watch Store in trendy Tokyo department store, more planned – March 17, 2015