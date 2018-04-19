“A satellite company planning to launch a $1bn (£700m) network of satellites to provide ‘live and unfiltered’ coverage of the Earth has been backed by former Microsoft chief executive Bill Gates and Japanese tech giant Softbank,” Matthew Field reports for The Telegraph. “The tech leaders are backing EarthNow, which plans to launch 500 satellites to cover Earth’s atmosphere in video surveillance and provide live video feedback with only one second of delay.”

“The Washington-based satellite company has the backing of aerospace giant Airbus as well as billionaire Gates and Softbank, the Japanese conglomerate that has invested billions in tech companies from Uber to chipmaker Arm,” Field reports. “EarthNow founder Russel Hannigan said: ‘Our objective is simple; we want to connect you visually with Earth in real-time.'”

Read more in the full article here.

“Based in a Seattle suburb with a minimal staff, the startup is being unveiled as interest surges in small satellites operating relatively close to Earth to serve both commercial and national-security markets,” Andy Pasztor reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Hannigan said EarthNow is targeting a broad range of applications including tracking illegal fishing, watching migrations in conflict zones and monitoring agriculture.”

Read more in the full article here.