“The Washington-based satellite company has the backing of aerospace giant Airbus as well as billionaire Gates and Softbank, the Japanese conglomerate that has invested billions in tech companies from Uber to chipmaker Arm,” Field reports. “EarthNow founder Russel Hannigan said: ‘Our objective is simple; we want to connect you visually with Earth in real-time.'”
“Based in a Seattle suburb with a minimal staff, the startup is being unveiled as interest surges in small satellites operating relatively close to Earth to serve both commercial and national-security markets,” Andy Pasztor reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Hannigan said EarthNow is targeting a broad range of applications including tracking illegal fishing, watching migrations in conflict zones and monitoring agriculture.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, of course, backyard sunbathers and nude beaches!