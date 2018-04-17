“Apple is still considering ways to make the Apple Watch more useful, with one idea consisting of adding extra sensors, batteries, and other components to the wearable device, using exchangeable backplates that clip to the back using the same slots at the top and bottom used to connect the Watch Band,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Granted today, Apple’s patent for an ‘Auxiliary electronic device attachable to a wearable electronic device’ shows how an add-on plate could be placed on the Apple Watch rear, while two sections on either end extend to fit into the band slots,” Owen reports. “In order to keep the Apple Watch wearable, the extended sections include their own slots for the band to fit inside. ”

Owen reports, “This arrangement gives the effect of minimal changes to the appearance of the Apple Watch when viewed from the front, but while it will make the entire assembly thicker, the extra plate section will be partially hidden from view due to being placed between the Apple Watch and the user’s wrist.”

Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.