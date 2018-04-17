“Granted today, Apple’s patent for an ‘Auxiliary electronic device attachable to a wearable electronic device’ shows how an add-on plate could be placed on the Apple Watch rear, while two sections on either end extend to fit into the band slots,” Owen reports. “In order to keep the Apple Watch wearable, the extended sections include their own slots for the band to fit inside. ”
Owen reports, “This arrangement gives the effect of minimal changes to the appearance of the Apple Watch when viewed from the front, but while it will make the entire assembly thicker, the extra plate section will be partially hidden from view due to being placed between the Apple Watch and the user’s wrist.”
MacDailyNews Take: Could be used for specialized medical technology! However, we’d rather Apple add functionality via Apple Smartbands wherever possible to avoid making Apple Watch any thicker than it already is.