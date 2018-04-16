“I fully expect the oldest iPhone and iPad devices to face the chop come iOS 12, which means compatibility being dropped for the iPhone 5s, iPad Air, and iPad mini 2,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “All three devices were released in 2013 and all three devices are pretty long in the tooth now.”

“I expect the 6th generation iPod touch to survive this time around,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “While pretty old — first released 2015 — Apple is still selling this device, so I expect it to have a few years of life in it yet.”

“I expect all 4th generation Apple TV devices and later — which run tvOS 11 — will be all be upgradeable to tvOS 12,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “On the watchOS front, given how much of a performance hit watchOS 4 had on the 1st generation Apple Watch, I think that support for it will be dropped this year.”

