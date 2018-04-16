“I expect the 6th generation iPod touch to survive this time around,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “While pretty old — first released 2015 — Apple is still selling this device, so I expect it to have a few years of life in it yet.”
“I expect all 4th generation Apple TV devices and later — which run tvOS 11 — will be all be upgradeable to tvOS 12,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “On the watchOS front, given how much of a performance hit watchOS 4 had on the 1st generation Apple Watch, I think that support for it will be dropped this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A lot of first gen. Apple Watch users will be looking to upgrade – and, even if just to Series 3, much less the forthcoming Series 4, they’ll find it’s a huge upgrade!