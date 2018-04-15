“Ever since the Apple Watch was introduced, developers have been asking for the ability to create their own watch faces,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “Currently, only Apple can provide watch faces, while some of them have content from Pixar and Disney.”

“Code found on watchOS 4.3.1 suggests this could change in the future,” Rambo reports. “A component of the NanoTimeKit framework, responsible for the watch faces, implements a developer tools server that’s probably designed to communicate with Xcode running on a Mac.”

“It’s clear from the wording of the message that this feature is not implemented at the moment, but it’s definitely something Apple has planned,” Rambo reports. “This new capability could come as soon as watchOS 5…”

Read more in the full article here.