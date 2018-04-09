“At least one new iPhone with a triple-lens rear camera led by a 12-megapixel lens will be introduced in 2019, according to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The report claims the camera will have a 6P lens design with 5x zoom, but it doesn’t specify whether that pertains to optical, digital, or hybrid zoom,” Rossignol reports. “The dual-lens iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have up to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.”

“All in all, this rumor sets the stage for a third-generation iPhone X with an even better camera, and possibly 3x optical zoom, later next year,” Rossignol reports. “As far as this year is concerned, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn’t expect many changes to the iPhone X’s current dual-lens rear camera system.”

