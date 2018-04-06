“Earlier this week, Epic Games threw open the gates to its previously invite-only mobile version of Fortnite, allowing all iOS users to not only download, but actually play the game—and, most importantly, start spending money in its item shop,” Randy Nelson writes for Sensor Tower. “Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows that lifting the invite requirement resulted in a 197 percent, or approximately three times increase in player expenditure on Monday, April 2, versus the $620,000 average across all previous days, totaling more than $1.8 million for the day.”

“Meanwhile, total worldwide mobile revenue for Fortnite has surpassed $15 million gross, with about $10.5 million paid to Epic Games, in just 20 days since the game began monetizing on March 15,” Nelson writes. “Global installs of the game have topped 11 million since launch.”

“As the game remains No. 1 in more than 20 regions for iPhone downloads, we should expect to see revenue continue to climb as the player base grows,” Nelson writes. “The game continues to occupy a place in the top 10 grossing on iPhone in 23 countries as of this writing. This includes the U.S., where it has been consistently out-earning the likes of top money-making mobile games including Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans.”

Read more in the full article here.