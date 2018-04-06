“Meanwhile, total worldwide mobile revenue for Fortnite has surpassed $15 million gross, with about $10.5 million paid to Epic Games, in just 20 days since the game began monetizing on March 15,” Nelson writes. “Global installs of the game have topped 11 million since launch.”
“As the game remains No. 1 in more than 20 regions for iPhone downloads, we should expect to see revenue continue to climb as the player base grows,” Nelson writes. “The game continues to occupy a place in the top 10 grossing on iPhone in 23 countries as of this writing. This includes the U.S., where it has been consistently out-earning the likes of top money-making mobile games including Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans.”
MacDailyNews Take: Fortnite. Coming to those who’ve settled for lesser platforms. Someday.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
