“A new backdoor which affects the Apple Mac operating system has been discovered by researchers which claim there is a link to the OceanLotus threat group,” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet. “The backdoor, identified as OSX_OCEANLOTUS.D, targets MacOS systems which have the Perl programming language installed.”

“Trend Micro believes the backdoor is the work of OceanLotus, also known as SeaLotus and Cobalt Kitty,” Osborne reports. “OceanLotus has been linked to attacks against human rights organizations, media organizations, research institutes, maritime construction firms, and other corporate targets.”

“According to ESET, OceanLotus is likely operating out of Asia and has set its sights not only on high-profile Vietnamese targets, but corporate and government groups based in the Philippines, Laos, and Cambodia,” Osborne reports. “Volexity has worked with a number of human rights and civil society organizations in these areas which appear to have all been targeted by the threat actors since 2015.”

