“Trend Micro believes the backdoor is the work of OceanLotus, also known as SeaLotus and Cobalt Kitty,” Osborne reports. “OceanLotus has been linked to attacks against human rights organizations, media organizations, research institutes, maritime construction firms, and other corporate targets.”
“According to ESET, OceanLotus is likely operating out of Asia and has set its sights not only on high-profile Vietnamese targets, but corporate and government groups based in the Philippines, Laos, and Cambodia,” Osborne reports. “Volexity has worked with a number of human rights and civil society organizations in these areas which appear to have all been targeted by the threat actors since 2015.”
The MacOS backdoor was found in a malicious Word document presumably distributed via email. The document bears the filename “2018-PHIẾU GHI DANH THAM DỰ TĨNH HỘI HMDC 2018.doc,” which translates to “2018-REGISTRATION FORM OF HMDC ASSEMBLY 2018.doc.” The document claims to be a registration form for an event with HDMC, an organization in Vietnam that advertises national independence and democracy.
Malicious attacks targeting Mac devices are not as common as its counterparts, but the discovery of this new MacOS backdoor that is presumably distributed via phishing email calls for every user to adopt best practices for phishing attacks regardless of operating system.
