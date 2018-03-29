“For Apple TV 4 users, the new update includes frame rate matching features that were previously only available on Apple TV 4K,” Hall reports.
The update introduces enhancements to Match Content support, automatic frame rate switching on the fourth-generation Apple TV (a feature that was added to Apple TV 4K in a past update), and automatic mode switching for AirPlay video sessions.
The TV app, designed to let users find and watch television shows and movies aggregated from entertainment apps, is expanding to Brazil and Mexico. Brazil is also gaining Siri support on Apple TV 4K and the fourth-generation Apple TV.
Full article with changes discovered (and removed) during the beta period here.
MacDailyNews Take: All of our Apple TV 4K units updated and work just fine.