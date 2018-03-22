“With Apple reportedly to make 3D sensing a standard for its 2018 series iPhone devices, trial production of the new series is expected to kick off in the second quarter of 2018 at the earliest, as Apple will try to avoid a repeat of the mishap caused by the initial low yield rates on production of 3D sensor modules for those models introduced last year, according to sources from Taiwan-based IC design houses,” Cage Chao and Steve Shen report for Digitimes.

“The kick-off of the trial production will help push ahead the delivery schedules for 2018 iPhone devices,” Chao and Shen report. “Component makers will see their revenues start moving upward in the second quarter of 2018 if Apple can start delivering new iPhone series early in the third quarter, commented the sources.”

Chao and Shen report, “Apple’s 2018 iPhone series are expected to consist of two OLED-based iPhones (5.85-inch and 6.45-inch) and a 6.1-inch LCD model.”

