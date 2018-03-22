“The kick-off of the trial production will help push ahead the delivery schedules for 2018 iPhone devices,” Chao and Shen report. “Component makers will see their revenues start moving upward in the second quarter of 2018 if Apple can start delivering new iPhone series early in the third quarter, commented the sources.”
Chao and Shen report, “Apple’s 2018 iPhone series are expected to consist of two OLED-based iPhones (5.85-inch and 6.45-inch) and a 6.1-inch LCD model.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully all goes well this time around and Apple won’t be forced to execute staggered, delayed releases for Christmas!