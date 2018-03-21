“From Starbucks to Spotify, the 2018 LinkedIn Top Companies represent the companies where professionals most want to work across the U.S. — based on the actions of LinkedIn’s more than 546 million professionals (over 146 million in the U.S. alone),” Daniel Roth writes for LinkedIn. “They are respected brands and innovators, and all attract outsize attention by jobseekers.”

“The Top Companies list is based on the billions of actions taken by LinkedIn members and looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention,” Roth writes. “(We exclude LinkedIn and Microsoft from all LinkedIn Lists. You can learn more about our methodology here.)”

LinkedIn’s Top 10:

1. Amazon

2. Alphabet

3. Facebook

4. Salesforce

5. Tesla

6. Apple: Seeding innovation: Every launch provides new opportunities for fans and competitors to question whether the world’s most valuable brand can keep up the magic. Last year’s $1,000 iPhone X won accolades for its TrueDepth camera but also prompted questions about its price. To better compete with rivals, Apple has been expanding its engineering and IT headcount, which are up 8% and 4% in 2017, respectively, according to LinkedIn data.

7. Comcast NBCUniversal

8. The Walt Disney Company

9. Oracle

10. Netflix

Read more, and see the entire top 50 list in the full article here.