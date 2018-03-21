“Fox’s “’9-1-1′ is a show about rescues, however, not mysteries. And that’s appropriate, because there’s no question about Apple’s role in the program. The ‘9-1-1”’ characters are constantly using the company’s smartphones to keep in touch,” Steinberg reports. “Apple’s role in the show has been spelled out each week in the closing credits, where viewers are alerted to a ‘promotional consideration sponsored by Apple.'”
“Having that fact disclosed in obvious manner on screen, however, hasn’t always been Apple’s norm. Consider the case of ‘Modern Family.’ In 2010, Apple managed to get its iPad into a storyline on the program – just days before the device was scheduled for its first release. Apple didn’t pay a cent for the appearance – quite a bargain! One ‘Modern Family’ character, Phil Dunphy, clutched an iPad in the episode’s key scenes,” Steinberg reports. “In 2015, the series featured an episode with the action displayed entirely on Apple device screens. Again, no paid product placement.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Paid or not, it’s simply smart business.
