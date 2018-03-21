“When it comes to placing products in shows, Apple is slowly moving from relying on surprising cameos to taking credited roles,” Brian Steinberg reports for Variety. “For years, the popular consumer-electronics giant quietly supplied its favorite showrunners and their production staffs with plenty of gear. Fans of Ryan Murphy series like ‘Glee,’ ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘American Horror Story’ are likely to notice Apple products quietly surfacing in various scenes.”

“Fox’s “’9-1-1′ is a show about rescues, however, not mysteries. And that’s appropriate, because there’s no question about Apple’s role in the program. The ‘9-1-1”’ characters are constantly using the company’s smartphones to keep in touch,” Steinberg reports. “Apple’s role in the show has been spelled out each week in the closing credits, where viewers are alerted to a ‘promotional consideration sponsored by Apple.'”

“Having that fact disclosed in obvious manner on screen, however, hasn’t always been Apple’s norm. Consider the case of ‘Modern Family.’ In 2010, Apple managed to get its iPad into a storyline on the program – just days before the device was scheduled for its first release. Apple didn’t pay a cent for the appearance – quite a bargain! One ‘Modern Family’ character, Phil Dunphy, clutched an iPad in the episode’s key scenes,” Steinberg reports. “In 2015, the series featured an episode with the action displayed entirely on Apple device screens. Again, no paid product placement.”

