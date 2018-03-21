Apple today debuted a new spring collection of Apple Watch bands with vibrant colors and unique designs.

This season’s updates include Woven Nylon bands with a fresh stripe that alternates white with color for a crisp, clean look, exclusive Nike bands that color-match with the latest Nike running shoes and a striking new edge paint color for Apple Watch Hermès bands. Later this month, all new bands will be available to order from apple.com and for purchase at select Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers.

Apple Watch

• Sport Band in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry

• Woven Nylon in Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe

• Sport Loop in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue

• Classic Buckle in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Loop models.

Apple Watch Nike+

The Nike Sport Loop will now be sold separately, joining new Nike Sport Band colors:

• Nike Sport in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black

• Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink

Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop models.

Apple Watch Hermès

The Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour bands now display contrasting paint details:

• 38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

• 38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

• 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

• 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Watch is available in two different case sizes, 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 1 will be available in silver or space gray aluminum cases paired with a Sport Band and starts at just $249 (US). Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) will be available in gold, silver or space gray aluminum cases with a Sport Band starting at $329 (US). Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will be available in gold, silver or space gray aluminum, or silver or space black stainless steel paired with a variety of bands starting at $399 (US); and Apple Watch Edition in gray or white ceramic starts at $1299 (US) from apple.com, Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers. For local availability, visit locate.apple.com. Apple Watch Nike+ starts at $329 (US) and Apple Watch Hermès starts at $1149 (US).

• New Apple Watch models will be available to order on apple.com later this month in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

• Apple Watch bands will be available to order on apple.com later this month in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Sport, Sport Loop and Woven Nylon bands are $49 (US) and the Classic Buckle is $149 (US).

• New Apple Watch Nike+ models will be available to order on apple.com and nike.com later this month in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

• New Nike Sport Bands and Sport Loops will be available to order on apple.com and nike.com later this month in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Nike Sport Band and the Sport Loop are $49 (US).

• New Apple Watch Hermès bands will be available to order on apple.com and Hermes.com later this month in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Single Tour Rallye is $439 (US) and the Double Tour is $489 (US).

New Apple Watch, Apple Watch Nike+ and Apple Watch Hermès bands will be available at Apple Galaxy Macau later this month.

• Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 11 or later. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later. Apple Watch Series 1 requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later. Some features are not available in all regions or all languages.

• Customers who buy Apple Watch from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online,1 to help set up and personalize their new Apple Watch with calendars, notifications, apps and more.

• Anyone who wants to learn the basics or go further with their new Apple Watch can sign up for free sessions at apple.com/today.

Source: Apple Inc.