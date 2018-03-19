“Bluetooth is what your Mac uses to connect to wireless devices like keyboards, mice, trackpads, speakers, and other peripherals,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors.

“Generally, it’s a reliable technology,” Hardwick writes. “At some point however, the chances are you’ll run into difficulty establishing a Bluetooth connection with one or more of your devices.”

“Most problems can be fixed by unpairing and repairing the Bluetooth device, changing its batteries, rebooting your Mac, or performing an SMC reset,” Hardwick writes. “But if none of these methods work, you can always try resetting your Mac’s Bluetooth module.”

