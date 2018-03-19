“A ‘blush gold’ version of iPhone X — once rumored to ship last year — is not only still alive, but entering production, according to a prominent leak source,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Photos shared by Ben Geskin on Twitter depict both the rear and sides of the device, as well as a matching SIM tray,” Fingas reports. “Geskin commented that the ‘color is real,’ suggesting that Apple appears to have ‘saved it for later.’ He allowed the possibility that it might still be scrapped.”

“At the moment the iPhone X is sold in just two colors, silver and space gray,” Fingas reports. “The iPhone 8 is available in gold as well, while the iPhone 7 comes in five colors.”

D21A – “Blush Gold” iPhone in production. pic.twitter.com/l2xGYIYsCh — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 19, 2018

