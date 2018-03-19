“In January, Apple announced plans to build a new campus in the United States,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “However, it hasn’t previously said much about AC3, its third major campus development already nearing completion in Silicon Valley.”

“Located in Sunnyvale, California at the corner of the Central Expressway and Wolfe Road, the nearly complete AC3 (for ‘Apple Campus 3,’ it’s also known as ‘Central and Wolfe’) is about 4 miles (6 km, or a ten minute drive) from either Apple Park or the company’s original 1 Infinite Loop campus, both of which lie within the city limits of the adjacent city of Cupertino,” Dilger writes. “The Flyover view of the site in Apple Maps currently depicts AC3 as a work in progress, but the cranes are long gone and most of the landscaping is now complete. The complex has a George Jetson flair with round expanses of windows that nearly capture Apple’s bespoke design of Apple Park, although on closer inspection it appears much more conventional and looks less expensive.”





Dilger writes, “The site appears to have been speculatively designed by HOK and initiated by its builder Level 10 Construction rather than being designed and commissioned by Apple itself, which signed a lease to occupy it in 2015, just as Apple Park was entering construction.”

