“Apple’s line of MacBook laptops is likely to show better year-over-year growth in unit sales than both the iPad and the iPhone, according to a new report from KGI,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst predicts Mac laptop unit shipments will rise between 13-16% in 2018, compared to about 7-10% for iPad and a maximum of 6% for iPhone.”

“This is primarily due to Apple planning new MacBook models and revisions from June onwards,” Mayo reports. “With the MacBook growth story healthy, KGI says that the Touch Bar MacBook Pro models are seeing a larger weighting in particular. This is good news from a financial perspective because the Touch Bar laptops are also the most expensive MacBook models in the lineup.”

“Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates his prediction of a new more-affordable MacBook Air in the pipeline for release this year,” Mayo reports. “Digitimes has previously said a new 13-inch Retina MacBook is on the way.”

Read more in the full article here.