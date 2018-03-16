“This is primarily due to Apple planning new MacBook models and revisions from June onwards,” Mayo reports. “With the MacBook growth story healthy, KGI says that the Touch Bar MacBook Pro models are seeing a larger weighting in particular. This is good news from a financial perspective because the Touch Bar laptops are also the most expensive MacBook models in the lineup.”
“Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates his prediction of a new more-affordable MacBook Air in the pipeline for release this year,” Mayo reports. “Digitimes has previously said a new 13-inch Retina MacBook is on the way.”
MacDailyNews Take: This new 13-inch Retina MacBook or MacBook Air tantalizes us. Depending on its physical size and weight (and whether it actually exists, of course), it could push the 12-inch MacBook out of our backpacks!