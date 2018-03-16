“I suspect the marketing moguls at Apple do not care much about reading books, because if they did, they could set it up to induce that reaction,” Maurer writes. “Indeed, after fiddling with the settings and buying some cheap apps, my wife Daphne and I both find ourselves preferring the iPad to paper.”
Maurer writes, “Not only do we buy ebooks by choice, we have even found ourselves buying ebooks to replace hardcovers on our shelves, because reading on the iPad is quicker and easier.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a lot in the full article which makes us want to set our Kindle Paperwhites aside to the give our iPads another chance for reading!