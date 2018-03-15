“In the statement, loosely translated from French to English, Apple said it has ‘strong relationships’ with French developers, and added that they have collectively earned one billion euros in revenue from the App Store,” Rossignol reports. “Le Maire said France will be taking Apple and Google to court in Paris for ‘abusive trade practices.’ In a radio interview, he mentioned that Apple and Google ‘take all their data’ and ‘can unilaterally rewrite their contracts.'”
Rossignol reports, “It’s not very clear what Le Maire is referring to exactly.”
MacDailyNews Take: Now, to be fair this is only because Le Merde 😉 doesn’t understand what he’s yammering about.
Apple and Google own their stores. They have the right to set terms as they see fit. If the terms were too onerous, developers would not participate in them. This is not the case; quite the opposite, in fact. — MacDailyNews, March 14, 2018
