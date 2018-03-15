“Apple has issued a statement defending against allegations made by France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire, who earlier this week accused the iPhone maker of treating French startups and developers unfairly,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In the statement, loosely translated from French to English, Apple said it has ‘strong relationships’ with French developers, and added that they have collectively earned one billion euros in revenue from the App Store,” Rossignol reports. “Le Maire said France will be taking Apple and Google to court in Paris for ‘abusive trade practices.’ In a radio interview, he mentioned that Apple and Google ‘take all their data’ and ‘can unilaterally rewrite their contracts.'”

Rossignol reports, “It’s not very clear what Le Maire is referring to exactly.”

