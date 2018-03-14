“France will take Google and Apple to court over contractual terms imposed by the tech giants on startups and developers, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire,” Laurence Frost and Julie Carriat report for Reuters.

“Speaking on RTL radio, Le Maire said on Wednesday he had become aware that Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. unilaterally imposed prices and other contractual terms on software developers.,” Frost and Carriat report. “‘I will therefore be taking Google and Apple to the Paris commercial court for abusive trade practices,’ Le Maire said. ‘As powerful as they are, Google and Apple should not be able to treat our startups and our developers the way they currently do.'”

Read more in the full article here.