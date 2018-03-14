“Apple is reaching into the sports business industry for talent as the company hires Gail Hunter away from the Golden State Warriors,” John Lombardo reports for SportsBusiness Daily. “She is the team’s vice president of public affairs and event management.”

“Hunter, who joined the Warriors in 2012,” Lombardo reports, “will join Cupertino-based Apple as director of events on March 19, according to the team.”

Lombardo reports, “Her last day with the Warriors is Friday.”

