Apple today announced it will host its 29th annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose from June 4 through June 8. The McEnery Convention Center will be home to the world’s most creative developer community, who come together every year to share unique perspectives and learn about the future of Apple’s breakthrough products and services.

Every year, WWDC provides an opportunity for millions of developers to learn more about how to create new experiences across Apple’s platforms for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod. A broad range of robust developer APIs, including SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit, GymKit, MusicKit, ResearchKit, and CoreML, give developers new ways to help users take command of everything from their health and homes, to how they get around, shop and learn. Last year at WWDC Apple debuted ARKit, and since then, developers with apps in every category on the App Store have embraced inventive ways to engage customers with virtual experiences overlaid in the real world.

he App Store is the most vibrant software marketplace in the world. Available in 155 countries across iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and iMessage, the App Store gives Apple customers access to millions of apps to make their lives easier, enrich their passions and connect with people around the globe. Developers and Apple enthusiasts everywhere can live-stream the conference on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as through the Apple Developer website.

Developers can apply for tickets from now through March 22 at 10 a.m. PDT via the WWDC website. Tickets are issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of application status by March 23 at 5 p.m. PDT.

Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community. Up to 350 WWDC Student Scholarships are available this year, providing students and members of all STEM organizations an opportunity to earn a free ticket to WWDC. Students can now visit the WWDC website for details on how to apply.

Source: Apple Inc.